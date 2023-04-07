News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
1 hour ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
1 hour ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover
13 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
15 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
17 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years

Man caught with a knife at South Shields Metro Station detained in hospital to ‘protect the public’

A man caught carrying a knife at South Shields Metro Station has been detained in hospital for the protection of the public.

By Alex Storey
Published 7th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Police were alerted to Kyle Wood, 33, who they suspected of carrying a weapon in his rucksack on February 1, last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that a search of his clothing by officers at South Shields Metro Station uncovered a stanley knife.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wood, who now resides at Hopewood Park Hospital in Sunderland, has previous relevant convictions and was sentenced to a community order in 2019 for the same offence.

Wood was caught with the knife at South Shields Metro Station.Wood was caught with the knife at South Shields Metro Station.
Wood was caught with the knife at South Shields Metro Station.
Most Popular
Read More
Shields Gazette newsletters: How to sign up for the Gazette's FREE emails to get...

Rachel Glover, prosecuting, told Newcastle Crown Court: "They (officers) spoke to him and he was intoxicated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He told them he was on his way to a probation appointment.

"They subsequently searched him and he had a stanley knife in his pocket."

Ms Glover said Wood admitted to carrying the blade during his police interview, and that he told officers he had needed it for a camping trip.

He was also subject to a community order at the time for harassment and breaching a restraining order.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In his defence, the court heard Wood pleaded guilty at an early stage.

Read more:

The court heard confirmation of a doctor's report which stated Wood had been admitted to a psychiatric hospital due to a significant mental health disorder.

Mr Recorder Sandiford said a pre-sentence report labelled the defendant as a "high risk" member of the public due to an untreatable disorder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was sentenced to a hospital order for an indefinite amount of time.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.