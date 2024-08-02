Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is set to appear in court following a reported break-in at the 1st Cloud Arena.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that a man is set to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court in connection with a reported break-in at the 1st Cloud Arena, on Shaftsbury Avenue.

Officers launched an investigation after it was reported to them that an offender gained access to the home of South Shields Football Club during the early hours of Wednesday, July 31.

In a social media statement, the club stated that money, alcohol, sweets and more were taken during the incident.

On Friday, August 2, police have revealed that Freddy Baldwin, of Revesby Street in South Shields, has been charged with two counts of burglary.

The 30-year-old is due before borough magistrates this afternoon.

Speaking to the Gazette yesterday (August 1) a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 10.30am on Wednesday, July 31, we received a report of burglary at a premises on Shaftsbury Avenue in South Shields.

“It was reported that an offender had forced entry to the property overnight causing damage, before stealing items including alcohol and money. They have then fled the area.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police by sending a direct message on social media, using live chat or crime report form on our website, quoting crime number: 089729Q/24.

“If you are unable to contact us in this way, please call 101.”