Man charged with driving with excess alcohol after woman suffers 'serious' injuries in South Shields collision

Emergency services were called to the A183 Coast Road, near to the Bamburgh pub, last night, Sunday, July 24.

Members of South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade, who had been dealing with another incident at the time, were first on the scene after being alerted by members of the public, and were able to give a female casualty first aid until the arrival of North East Ambulance Service paramedics.

It was one of four incidents tackled by members of the brigade over the course of just seven hours last night and early this morning.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed a man had been arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol and subsequently charged: “Shortly after 9pm yesterday, police received a report of a collision on the A183 Coast Road, South Shields.

“It was reported that two vehicles had been involved in the collision and that one person involved had suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“The road was temporarily closed whilst the vehicles were uplifted but reopened shortly after.

“One driver, a 36-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving when above the alcohol limit. He has since been charged.”

He is due in court next month.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said one patient had needed treatment.

"We got a call at 9pm to a report of a collision between two cars,” he said.