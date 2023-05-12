Man due to appear in court after drugs, money and weapons were seized by police

Police were called to a vacant property on Front Street, in Prudhoe, at around 11.30pm on April 26, following reports that screams could be heard.

An investigation was launched after police discovered a cannabis farm, with officers keen to trace those responsible.

Inquiries led officers, with the help of Durham Constabulary, to a 27-year-old man who was arrested in Stanley following the execution of a warrant.

A search of the address saw police recover a quantity of cocaine valued at £7,000, cannabis predicted to be worth £10,000 as well as £4,000 in cash and weapons including knuckle dusters and machetes.

A man is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on June 9.

The man was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 12, and has been remanded in custody until his next appearance, which will be at Newcastle Crown Court on June 9.

So far, eight people have been arrested and bailed in connection with the investigation into the cannabis farm.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Brooks, of Northumbria Police, praised the swift action of officers.

He said: “This has been a series of fast-paced enquiries since the original report came in and I am pleased to confirm that eight people have been arrested.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to tackling serious and organised crime through Operation Sentinel, we will continue to work with our communities to identify anyone suspected of being involved in drug dealing and production, and take firm action.

“One man has now been charged but our investigation continues and we’d ask that the public continues to support us by sharing anything they know.”

