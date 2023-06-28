Alexander Kesteris Graham, 27, of St Aidan’s Road, Lawe Top, South Shields, is charged with committing arson with intent to endanger life.

And he is likely to face two charges relating to the misuse of explosive substances at his next court hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bomb disposal experts also carried out inquiries, and the area was cordoned off and several residents evacuated.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, prosecutor Stephanie Cook said an improvised explosive device had been found in the property.

St Aidan’s Road was closed off following the incident on Sunday, June 25.

Charges of possession of an explosive substance with intent to endanger life, and possession of an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose, are expected to be laid later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Cook said they could only be laid with the permission of the Attorney General, which had yet to be sought.

She revealed they would likely be brought when Kesteris Graham appears at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, July 25.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Kesteris Graham his current single charge, to which he did not enter a plea, could only be dealt with at a crown court.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

She remanded Kesteris Graham into custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naomi Latimer, 22, of St Aidan’s Road, in South Shields, has also been charged with criminal damage in relation to the incident.