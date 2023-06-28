News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer

Man expected to face two more charges over suspected ‘improvised explosive devices’ in South Shields

A man has appeared in court in relation to an alleged explosion incident at a house in South Tyneside.

By Gareth Crickmer
Published 28th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Alexander Kesteris Graham, 27, of St Aidan’s Road, Lawe Top, South Shields, is charged with committing arson with intent to endanger life.

And he is likely to face two charges relating to the misuse of explosive substances at his next court hearing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was arrested at his home on Sunday afternoon (June 25) after police and the fire brigade attended a report of an explosion.

Bomb disposal experts also carried out inquiries, and the area was cordoned off and several residents evacuated.

Most Popular

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, prosecutor Stephanie Cook said an improvised explosive device had been found in the property.

St Aidan’s Road was closed off following the incident on Sunday, June 25. St Aidan’s Road was closed off following the incident on Sunday, June 25.
St Aidan’s Road was closed off following the incident on Sunday, June 25.

Charges of possession of an explosive substance with intent to endanger life, and possession of an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose, are expected to be laid later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Cook said they could only be laid with the permission of the Attorney General, which had yet to be sought.

She revealed they would likely be brought when Kesteris Graham appears at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, July 25.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Kesteris Graham his current single charge, to which he did not enter a plea, could only be dealt with at a crown court.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

She remanded Kesteris Graham into custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Naomi Latimer, 22, of St Aidan’s Road, in South Shields, has also been charged with criminal damage in relation to the incident.

She is set to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on Wednesday, July 12.

Related topics:South ShieldsSouth TynesidePolice