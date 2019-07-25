Man found with head injury near South Shields bar after suspected attack
A man was found with head injuries after emergency services were alerted to a suspected assault.
Both Northumbria Police and North East Ambulance Service were called to Ocean Road, South Shields, following an incident on Thursday afternoon.
A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “Shortly before 3.40pm today, police received a report of an assault on Ocean Road, South Shields.
“A man was found near the Can Can Bar with an injury to his head.
“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The North East Ambulance Service was also alerted to the incident and a spokesman said: “At 3.31pm ambulance attended Ocean Road, in South Shields, for a man with a head injury.
“It would appear the person did not need the ambulance and was not taken to hospital.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 772 25/07/19.