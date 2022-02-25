Man pulled knife on South Shields takeaway staff after complaining he had been delivered cold pizza

Angry Andrew Parker, 49, strode into Mario's Pizza in Stanhope Parade, South Shields, and drew the blade from his pocket before he waved it at employees who tried desperately to calm him down.

They were so frightened they called police, leading Parker, of Marlborough Street North, South Shields, to put down the kitchen knife and await arrest.

He has now been handed a suspended jail term for his behaviour, which happened at 6pm on Saturday, November 6.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Niamh Reading said he got upset when his food arrived cold after ordering frm the shop via the Just Eat app.

She told borough magistrates: “The venue received a phone call from a man named Andrew about the delivery of food which had arrived cold.

“He’d used the Just East app. The details were found, and he was told that he would receive refreshed food.

“A short time later, a male entered the shop in an aggressive manner. Staff tried to explain the situation to the defendant.

“He took a knife from his coat pocket and held it above his shoulder. Other staff and customers were present.

“Staff called the police. The defendant sat down due to hearing sirens and put the knife down.”

Parker, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in public and causing harassment, alarm or distress.

Charlton Carr, defending, said: “It’s an absolutely bizarre offence. He seems to have gone around to the pizza house on the spur of the moment.

“His food was cold, he was upset, and he popped around to the pizza house to sort it out, but he took a knife.”

Magistrates jailed Parker for 26 weeks but suspended the sentence for a year – and banned him from the outlet for 12 months.

He must complete 20 rehabilitation days and a nine-month alcohol treatment order, and pay compensation of £50 to the shop’s manager.