Man remains in custody after arrest over threats to kill in South Shields incident

A man remains in custody this morning after a police incident on a South Shields estate.

By Fiona Thompson
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 8:57 am
Northumbria Police responded to a report of a disturbance at a house in Copley Avenue in Whiteleas. Image copyright Google Maps.

Northumbria Police was called to Copley Avenue in Whitleas at around 4pm yesterday, Wednesday, October 23, following a report of a disturbance.

Bus routes were diverted by Go North East, with its 5 service unable to serve the Whiteleas shops, while police brought the incident to a close, leaving passengers to use stops on Galsworthy Road.

A force spokesperson said: “At about 4pm on Wednesday police received a report about a disturbance inside an address on Copley Avenue in the Whitleas area of South Shields.

“Emergency services attended and a 33-year-old man remained inside the property and was aggressive towards officers.

“A short time later he was arrested by police on suspicion of making threats to kill and he remains in police custody at this time.”