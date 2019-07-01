Man stabbed as fight breaks out in South Shields street

A man has been stabbed in the stomach during a fight which broke out in South Shields on Sunday, June 30.

By Poppy Kennedy
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 11:16
A man, 30, has sustained an injury to his stomach believed to be caused by a bladed article during a fight between two men outside a property in Warkworth Avenue, in South Shields.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for outstanding matters following the fight.

Police descended on the street following the incident.

Pictures show a number of police officers and cars in the street following the brawl.

A spokesperson said: "At around 2.04pm yesterday (Sunday) we were called to a report of a disturbance, involving two men fighting in Warkworth Avenue, South Shields.

"One of the men, a 30-year-old sustained a non-life-threatening injury to his stomach believed to be caused by a bladed article.

"The other man, a 29-year-old, was arrested for outstanding matters and remains in police custody at this time.”

