Man stabbed as fight breaks out in South Shields street
A man has been stabbed in the stomach during a fight which broke out in South Shields on Sunday, June 30.
A man, 30, has sustained an injury to his stomach believed to be caused by a bladed article during a fight between two men outside a property in Warkworth Avenue, in South Shields.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested for outstanding matters following the fight.
A spokesperson said: "At around 2.04pm yesterday (Sunday) we were called to a report of a disturbance, involving two men fighting in Warkworth Avenue, South Shields.
"One of the men, a 30-year-old sustained a non-life-threatening injury to his stomach believed to be caused by a bladed article.
"The other man, a 29-year-old, was arrested for outstanding matters and remains in police custody at this time.”