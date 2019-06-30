Police called to ‘incident’ in South Shields street
Police officers were called to an ‘incident’ in a South Shields street earlier today.
By Poppy Kennedy
Sunday, 30 June, 2019, 18:31
Pictures show a number of police officers and cars in Warkworth Avenue in South Shields.
Witnesses say emergency services were called at around 2pm this afternoon, Sunday June 30.
There was a large police presence in the area near Horsley Hill Square this afternoon.
The Gazette has contacted Northumbria Police for information but further details on the incident have not yet been released.