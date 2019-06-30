Police called to ‘incident’ in South Shields street

Police officers were called to an ‘incident’ in a South Shields street earlier today.

By Poppy Kennedy
Sunday, 30 June, 2019, 18:31
Police were called to the street at around 2pm today.

Pictures show a number of police officers and cars in Warkworth Avenue in South Shields.

Witnesses say emergency services were called at around 2pm this afternoon, Sunday June 30.

Picture shows the police presence in the area

There was a large police presence in the area near Horsley Hill Square this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The Gazette has contacted Northumbria Police for information but further details on the incident have not yet been released.

A number of police cars were in the street earlier today
It has not yet been confirmed what incident the police were called to.