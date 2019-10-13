Man stabbed near South Shields nightclub in early-morning disturbance
A man has been stabbed near a South Shields nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 15:45 pm
Updated
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 15:55 pm
A man was treated by paramedics with stab wounds to his arm and back.
A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.17am this morning to treat a man who appears to have been stabbed.
“We sent a paramedic ambulance and one of our hazardous area response teams.
“They treated the patient for wounds to his arm and back before taking him to South Tyneside District Hospital.”
The incident took place near Roxannes, in Ocean Road, at shortly before 3.30am.
A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “At round 3.30am we received a report of a disturbance at Roxannes. Officers attended, there had been an altercation and investigations are ongoing.”
Further details are expected to be released by the force on Monday.