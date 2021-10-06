Man suffered fractured shoulder in brutal attack over vape in South Shields

The victim had handed over an electronic smoking device to neighbour Connor Wilson on the understanding he would be paid £40 for it at a later date.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Wilson turned up outside the man's home in South Shields in the early hours of the following morning, armed with a knife and metal bar and claimed the "vape had gone missing".

During an angry confrontation Wilson swung the metal bar but the victim calmed him down with a promise to help him find the missing vape.

Prosecutor Michael Bunch told the court: "Both men headed up the back lane to Wilson's address.

"The complainant saw two others present, one was Paul Robson.

"He saw the vape on a bench in the kitchen and pointed it out to Wilson.

"Despite this, Wilson and Robson continued to be argumentative."

The court heard the victim left the address but Mr Bunch added: "He was followed by Robson, who continued to argue.

"Robson punched him twice to the head.

"Wilson then joined in the attack and swung out with the knife then used the metal pole to hit him a number of times."

Mr Bunch said the victim was left "bleeding and dazed" after the violence last May and had a fractured shoulder, as well as other injuries.

Wilson, 25, of Thornton Avenue, South Shields, admitted causing grievous bodily harm, having a bladed article, having an offensive weapon.

He also admitted assault by beating after a later confrontation with the victim's partner.

Robson, 34, of Devonshire Street, South Shields, admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

Both men had been due to be sentenced today but Judge Sarah Mallett requested more information on the victim's injuries and adjourned the hearing until next month.