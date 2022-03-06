‘It’s normally a nice street’

In a statement released on Sunday, March 6, Northumbria Police confirmed that a 25-year-old man had died in hospital from suspected stab injuries following an altercation at an address in the street.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, March 5, with a large emergency services presence – including armed police, forensic teams and dog units – on the scene throughout the day.

A floral tribute in Marshall Wallis Road following the death of a 25-year-old man in the early hours of Saturday, March 5.

A floral tribute has been placed in the street in condolence to the man who lost his life on Saturday.

Police work is ongoing in the Marshall Wallis Road area on Sunday.

As inquiries continued, Gazette reporter Neil Fatkin spoke to those living nearby.

‘I’m really shocked’

Forensics officers carry out inquiries in Marshall Wallis Road on Sunday.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, told her of shock and sadness for those affected by the incident.

"It's really scary and I've been frightened to come out since it happened. This is the first time I have been out on the street since it happened”, she said.

"It's just difficult to think that someone has died on my street in this way. A lot of people on the street have kids and I just don't know what they must be thinking.

"At around 1.30am on Saturday morning I heard shouting on the street and then a few minutes later you could hear sirens. When I looked out I could see an ambulance with paramedics, normal police cars and armed police."

A police vehicle remains on duty in the back lane behind the street.

Sharing her concerns was 45-year-old Lee Henderson, who now lives on nearby Dean Road. He previously lived in Marshall Wallis Road.

He told the Gazette: “I walk past here everyday to drop my two-year-old son off. He goes to the nursery just across the road.

"As a dad, it really concerns me that he is going to grow up somewhere that this could happen. I'm really shocked.”

‘Too close for comfort'

Amanda Conway spoke to the Gazette in the street on Sunday.

Another resident, who asked to remain anonymous, added: “It's really bad and too close for comfort.

"I have an 18-year-old son and when something like this happens, I really worry for him.”

Amanda Conway was visiting her daughter and grandson, who live on the street, on Sunday.

Amanda, 49, told the Gazette that her daughter is looking to move in the wake of the incident.

She added: "I'm disgusted and shocked by what has happened. I'm really concerned for my daughter and grandson.”

‘It’s normally a nice street’

Mary Maddison also spoke with Gazette reporter Neil Fatkin on Sunday.

Mary Maddison, 71, was paying her friend Valerie Dunnington a visit to deliver her morning paper on Sunday.

Mary, who lives in the adjacent street, said: “We are living in a horrible world at the moment and after what has happened, elderly people will be even more frightened to go out."

Valerie, 82, added: “It's terrible that this has happened on my street and I feel heartily sorry for [the deceased’s] parents. We've had the odd problem here before but nothing like this.”

Another man was visiting a relative in the street on Sunday.

He said: “It's a big shock to see something like this has happened - it's normally a nice street.”

“Hopefully whoever did this gets brought to justice."

As the police response to the incident continues, the force is calling on anyone with further details to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Woods, who is leading the investigation, said any information could be “crucial” to the police’s work.

*Northumbria Police is asking anyone with information to contact 101 quoting log NP-20220305-0055. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

