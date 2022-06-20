The floral planters have been on display in King Street, Fowler Street and Ocean Road areas, all saw plants removed from them, leading to the council requesting residents respect the floral displays and asking for anyone who may know anything to come forward.

South Tyneside Council said it introduced the displays around South Shields town centre to help brighten up the area in the summer months and described the vandalism as completely unacceptable.

Floral display in South Shields town centre

A council spokesperson said: “The floral displays and planters are there to help brighten up South Shields Town Centre over the summer and are for the enjoyment of all those who visit.

“For the bedding plants to be vandalised in this way, with the flowers pulled from the soil and some left discarded on the ground, is completely unacceptable.

“We thank the community for bringing this to our attention and helping to salvage some of the plants.

“We are in the process of replacing missing plants and would urge anyone who comes across such wanton destruction to report it to us at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/reportit so we can act.

“We also kindly ask that people don’t sit on the planters and risk causing more damage to the bedding. There is seating available in the area.”