South Shields pet care company celebrating after winning two awards for outstanding doggy day care service

Pets2impress, in Mitre Place, South Shields, was awarded the Best Daycare in the country award at IMPACT 2022, a Pet Business Summit, for the fifth year running.

And just two weeks later the firm added to its awards haul, named Best Controlled Daycare within the North East through the Lux Lifestyle Magazine.

Pets2impress is one of the region’s leading pet care companies offering Dog Daycare, Puppy School, 1-1 Dog Training, socialisation classes, agility classes and a home boarding service.

Tim Jackson and Pets2Impress staff celebrating the awards

The business was founded in 2008 by Tim Jackson, a veterinary nurse, canine behaviourist and author, who was delighted to receive the awards.

He said: “I was absolutely thrilled to have received the awards, it has been a very difficult few years for many local businesses but it was lovely to see our clients continue to support the work that we do.

“Since winning the awards, our clients have been telling us that the awards were well deserved which is lovely as it is thanks to their feedback and continued support we are now a 5-year award winning daycare.

Director Tim Jackson celebrating the award

“The Staff at Pets2impress all do an amazing job so for them to see their work recognised like this is great and has proven to be a great boost for them”

In 2014, Tim left his previous job as a head veterinary nurse to expand Pets2impress, going on to complete multiple animal behaviour courses, including the think dog certificates and a diploma in animal behaviour.

Tim aims to run the daycare as close to a nursery setting as possible and therefore follows a daily schedule, which he says is extremely beneficial to the dogs in his care as it has been documented that dogs thrive off predictability.

Dogs that attend the Pets2impress daycare go out on adventures, school trips, picnics and get to enjoy monthly themed events with dinosaur week and Hawaii week next on the Calendar.