Mum Kirsty Watson, 36, reversed into another vehicle in the car park of the Bravi eatery in North Street, South Shields town centre, on Friday, March 10.

She was not planning to drive home to East Lea, Winlaton, Gateshead, but simply to move her VW Golf to another spot close by.

Watson had spent the day at a beach with a friend and they later decided to consume alcohol, the borough’s magistrates’ court was told.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Her driving blunder caused only minor damage to the other vehicle, but it was enough for police to be called to the scene.

A breath test revealed Watson had 94mcg of alcohol in breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

She is starting a two-year driving ban after pleading guilty to a drink-drive charge.

A Probation Service report read to the court said Watson fully accepted she was responsible for the accident and admitted to having been drinking.

It stated: “She had been to the beach with a friend. There was a traumatic event last year.

“She had drunk a few pints of cider and black and was moving her car. She wasn’t intending to drive home but she accepts causing the collision.

“The event had happened a year earlier. She does not have a problem in terms of alcohol dependency. She is of low risk of reoffending.

“She had been drinking specifically that day. No previous driving matters are recorded. She feels embarrassed about what has happened.”

Defence solicitor, Greg Stevens, confirmed unemployed Watson had been the victim of an attempted murder.

District Judge Zoe Passfield also fined Watson £200 and ordered her to pay £85 court costs and an £80 victim surcharge.

Judge Passfield told her: “I do give you credit for your guilty plea, and I take into account everything that I’ve heard today about your personal circumstances.”

She offered Watson a place on a drink driver rehabilitation programme, completion of which reduces a ban by around a quarter.