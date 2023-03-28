Newcastle man jailed for 14 years for continuing to have sex with a woman after she withdrew her consent

Corey Steele, of Lindisfarne Close in East Denton, was sharing a bed with his victim when the pair began to get intimate; however she told him ‘no’ after she started to feel unwell.

The 25-year-old ignored her pleas for him to stop and even told him that what he was doing was rape but he said “I don’t care” and continued to pin her down.

He only stopped when she fought to get free and shouted for help - he was arrested and charged with one count of rape.

Corey Steele was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he admitted to raping two women.

In a separate investigation by Durham Constabulary relating to another woman, Steele was charged with an additional count of rape after he forced himself onto a woman who was asleep.

She woke up to find him having sex with her.

He tried to deny both offences but the two police forces worked together to build a case against him.

As the evidence mounted up, he pleaded guilty to two counts of rape on the first day of his trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

At the same court on Monday, March 27, a judge sentenced him to 14 years in prison for his crimes.

Detective Constable Jonathan Askew led the investigation from the Northumbria Police side, he said: “Steele’s offending had started to follow a very dangerous pattern – in both cases he was told unwaveringly no by his victims, who were clearly distressed and attempting to fight him off.

“He is a dangerous man and our areas are most certainly safer with him behind bars.

“I want to praise both the survivors for contacting police and for continuing to assist with the investigation, trial and all court proceedings.

“It is thanks to you that a predatory man is behind bars. I also believe your bravery and this sentence will give other people the confidence to come forward and speak with police and for that I thank you further.

“I also want to praise my colleagues at Durham Constabulary, together we built a strong case and helped get these two brave women justice.”

“I hope this sentence serves as a stark warning to those with an unlawfully blurred view on consent that no always means no.

“If a person tells you no, attempts to push you away, freezes, or very clearly becomes distressed, it is clear that they have not given you consent to touch them.

“Someone consenting to go on a date with you, allowing you in their home or even being in a relationship with you absolutely does not equate to automatic sexual consent – no scenario or relationship does.

“No one should ever have to endure this type of assault and support is available from our officers and the many fantastic charities we work closely with.

“If you have ever been a victim of any type of sexual assault, we’re here for you.”