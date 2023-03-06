A man has been jailed for 45 months after his victim bravely came forward decades after he indecently assaulted her as a teenager.

Darren Hutchinson, 52, was charged with indecent assault and gross indecency for the abuse inflicted on the girl when she was just 14.

The police have said had the offences taken place after changes to the Sexual Offences Act in 2003, Hutchinson would have been charged with rape.

Northumbria Police thanked the victim for her bravery

Hutchinson would buy the victim gifts, as well as ring and text her to say he “loved” her.

The victim came forward in 2019, explaining it had had a huge effect on her mental health in the years since. Subsequently, Northumbria Police launched an investigation and Hutchinson was charged after offering no comment in interview.

He pleaded guilty to both offences at Newcastle Crown Court and as well as serving 45 months in prison, he was also made subject to a restraining order to stay away from the victim for 10 years and made subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Hutchinson will be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Detective Constable Alexandra Corner said: “This case shows that men like Darren Hutchinson can be convicted even years after the abuse has taken place.

“As time went by, he must have believed he had gotten away with his abuse and now he is behind bars where he belongs.

