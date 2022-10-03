Picture released after suspected stalking incident at South Tyneside Metro station

An investigation is under way into an incident at Fellgate Station between 12pm and 12.30pm on Sunday, August 28, when a female passenger became uncomfortable after a man began to watch her.

He then followed her when she left the train. The woman returned to the station, where she approached two members of the public and told them about his behaviour.

The suspect then got on a Metro train and left the area.

Now officers have identified a man who they would like to trace. He was in the area at the time of the incident and could have valuable information that can assist the ongoing investigation.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 101603E/22. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]