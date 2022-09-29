Third man due in court charged with conspiracy to murder after alleged firearms incident in South Shields

Kevin Chapman, 40, of Hawthorne Ave, South Shields, will appear before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Saturday, October 1).

Two men have already been charged in connection with the incident earlier this month.

Jak Hughes, 22, of Tees Court, South Shields, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday, September 29), charged with conspiracy to murder and possessing a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

The case was heard South Shields at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Hughes was charged on Wednesday night following an alleged incident which saw two shots fired in Brownlow Road in the town, on Wednesday, September 21.

Officers from Northumbria Police attended the area after it was reported that a gunman had allegedly discharged a firearm at a property in the street, before going on to flee the scene.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

No plea was entered at the hearing on Wednesday, and Hughes is now due before Newcastle Crown Court on October 27, 2022.

