An investigation has been launched after it was reported that two men had been seen trespassing at a farm off Follingsby Lane, West Boldon during the early hours of October 27.

Police say suspected offenders then stole an adult barn owl and five chicks before making off.

Officers have released images of two men who were seen in the area at the time of the offence that they would like to identify as part of their enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are appealing to the public for help in tracing these two men.

A Force spokesperson said: “Officers have been carrying out a range of enquiries into the theft, which has caused significant upset. All those targeted are wild birds who are protected by law.”

"The men, or anyone who recognises them, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211027-0182. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]”

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.