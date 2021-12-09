Police appeal to trace two men after protected barn owl and its five chicks were stolen in West Boldon
Officers have released images of two men they would like to identify after a protected barn owl and its nestlings were taken.
An investigation has been launched after it was reported that two men had been seen trespassing at a farm off Follingsby Lane, West Boldon during the early hours of October 27.
Police say suspected offenders then stole an adult barn owl and five chicks before making off.
Officers have released images of two men who were seen in the area at the time of the offence that they would like to identify as part of their enquiries.
A Force spokesperson said: “Officers have been carrying out a range of enquiries into the theft, which has caused significant upset. All those targeted are wild birds who are protected by law.”
"The men, or anyone who recognises them, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211027-0182. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]”