Police arrest 16-year-old boy in connection with Sycamore Gap tree felling
Police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the felling of the world famous Sycamore Gap tree.
Northumbria Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy after the iconic tree at Sycamore Gap, in Northumberland, was “deliberately felled” overnight between Wednesday, September 27 and Thursday, September 28.
The tree, which is on Hadrian’s Wall, is one of the most photographed in the country and was discovered on Thursday morning.
Police launched an investigation following the discovery, which thye believe is a deliberate act of vandalism, and this afternoon, have arrested a teenager.
Officers have confirmed he remains in police custody at this time and is assisting them with their investigation.
Superintendent Kevin Waring, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a world-renowned landmark and the events of today have caused significant shock, sadness and anger throughout the local community and beyond.
“An investigation was immediately launched following this vandalism, and this afternoon we have arrested one suspect in connection with our enquiries.
“Given our investigation remains at a very early stage, we are keeping an open mind.
“I am appealing to the public for information to assist us – if you have seen or heard anything suspicious that may be of interest to us, please let us know.
“Any information – no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be – could prove absolutely crucial to our enquiries.”
Kim McGuinness, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, has praised officers for their swift actions in progressing the investigation.
She commented: “Northumbria Police have acted fast, showing their dedication to the region and now a 16-year-old male is in custody.
“This senseless crime has forever damaged an icon in the North East, I think we all as a region feel shocked at what has happened.
“Sycamore Gap was a place of happy and moving memories for millions of people, and a symbol of home for people around the world.
“It’s important now that we let justice take its course, and my thanks are with our hardworking police officers for their actions today.”
Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230928-0295.