Police arrest two suspected drug dealers following a raid in South Shields

Two suspected drug dealers have been arrested in South Shields.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from South Tyneside’s Serious Violence Disruption Unit (SVDU) carried out a warrant at a property on Alice Street, in South Shields, on Thursday morning (June 5).

The raid was a result of police intelligence of suspicious activity taking place at the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police carried out a search of the address and discovered around £3,000 in cash and a large amount of suspected cannabis bushes, cannabis wraps, cannabis ‘edibles’, and small empty clear plastic bags.

An amount of the suspected Class B drug was also located under a false shelf built into the bathroom.

Officers also discovered a BB hand pistol within the address - all the uncovered drugs, cash and weapon were seized by Northumbria Police.

Police have arrested two suspected drug dealers and seized drugs, cash and a weapon following a raid in South Shields. | Northumbria Police

A man and a woman, both in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply and were taken into custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police has confirmed that both have since been released on police bail as inquiries continue.

Police Constable Lee Cullen, of Northumbria Police, has thanked members of the local community for continuing to report concerns to police.

He said: “Two people have been arrested and a large quantity of cash, drugs and drug paraphernalia seized – all thanks to the public reporting information to us.

“It is thanks to the significant support we receive from the community, who do not want illegal drugs, or the anti-social behaviour often linked to it in their area, that we were able to execute this raid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to have discovered this illicit activity and ensure these drugs will not end up in the hands of some of the most vulnerable in our communities.

“Our teams will continue to work alongside our communities in order to tackle drug-related criminality, and anybody involved should expect a knock on their door very soon.

“The net is tightening – and it might be your home that we next show up to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information on suspected drug-related activity can send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function and report forms on the Force’s website.

If you are unable to contact the police via those ways, you can call 101.

If a crime is taking place, you should always dial 999.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.