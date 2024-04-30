Police charge two men over the felling of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree
Northumbria Police have charged two men in connection with the deliberate felling of the Sycamore Gap tree.
The tree, which stood on Hadrian's Wall, was one of the most photographed in the country.
Officers have stated that the two men, aged 31 and 38, have both been charged with criminal damage to the tree, as well as with criminal damage to Hadrian’s Wall.
The men, who are both from the Cumbria area, will appear before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 15.
Police have confirmed that the men were originally arrested in October 2023 and have been on bail ever since.
Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney, the Senior Investigation Officer in the case, said: “There has been an ongoing investigation since the Sycamore Gap tree was cut down.
“As a result of those enquiries, two men have now been charged.
“We recognise the strength of feeling in the local community and further afield the felling has caused, however we would remind people to avoid speculation, including online, which could impact the ongoing case.
“We would further ask that anyone with information, who has not already come forward, contact police via the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting NP-20230928-0295.”