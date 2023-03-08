Police launch investigation after reports of fuel stolen from a Hebburn industrial estate

Police were called to a premises on the Victoria Industrial Estate, in Hebburn, just before 10.30pm on Tuesday, March 7.

It was reported to officers that a quantity of fuel had been stolen from the site – although the exact amount is unknown at the time of writing.

Northumbria Police have confirmed inquiries into the incident are underway and anyone with information related to the theft should get in touch with them as soon as possible.

Police were called to the Victoria Industrial Estate in Hebburn. Photo: stock.adobe.com.

A Force spokesperson told the Gazette: “Shortly before 10.30pm yesterday (Tuesday), we received a report of theft at a premises on Victoria Industrial Estate, Hebburn.

“It was reported that a quantity of fuel had been stolen.

“Enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or call 101 quoting NP-20230307-1207.”