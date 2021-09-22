Two men detained the suspected robber until police arrived.

Police were called out to a report of a robbery in a supermarket car park in Hebburn shortly before 4pm on Monday, September 20.

It was reported that a woman was packing her car at Aldi on Glen Street when she was approached by a male who threatened her, before swiping her handbag and making off.

Two members of the public witnessed the incident and chased after the suspect, while two neighbourhood officers on patrol in the area were flagged down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 50-year-old man has been arrested and later charged with robbery.

Inspector Denise Easdon has now paid tribute to the men who ran after the suspect and were able to retrieve the woman’s handbag – which had her phone and purse inside.

Insp Easdon said: “I would like to commend both men for their bravery and swift actions which were instrumental in securing this positive outcome, as well as the officers who were on patrol and were able to intervene.

“The suspect will now appear before the courts, and I would like to reiterate that this type of criminality will not be tolerated.

“We are proud of the spirit and togetherness within our communities, something this region is famed for, but when a minority of people look to bring misery to others for purely selfish means we will take robust action against them."

The suspect appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside yesterday and has been remanded in custody until he is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court next month.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.