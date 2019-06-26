Police probe launched after spate of vandal attacks on cars in South Tyneside
Detectives in South Tyneside are probing a spate of attacks on cars committed in less than 24 hours which they believe may be linked.
They say dashcam footage could be key to identifying yobs who damaged four vehicles – and have appealed for information from the public.
Investigators believe the culprits struck between 7pm on Sunday and 11.45pm on Monday, in streets around Horsley Hill, South Shields.
Damage was caused to a Jaguar parked in Walworth Avenue, a Toyota, in Steward Crescent, and a Ford, in Chatton Avenue.
Although they have not released more details, police say damage caused was similar in each incident.
They have also confirmed a fourth parked car had its windows smashed and tyres let down in Fulwell Avenue, late on Monday.
A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “Officers are appealing for information after four cars were damaged in South Tyneside.
“We received a report a car had had its windows smashed and tyres let down while parked in Fulwell Avenue.
“Three other cars, a Jaguar in Walworth Avenue, a Ford in Chatton Avenue and a Toyota in Steward Crescent were all damaged in a similar manner.
“Officers would like to hear from anyone who might have information about these incidents or from any drivers who might have dashcam footage from the time of the incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 1253 240619.