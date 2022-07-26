While the majority of the 19,000 strong crowd revelled in a musical trip back to the 90s, the event was marred by disorder which resulted in a number of “youths” being ejected from the crowd.

The family of a disabled woman also claimed she was forced to leave early after being targeted by teenage yobs.

The situation led to South Tyneside Council releasing an apology which also confirmed the incidents of disorder.

A spokesperson said: “Sadly there were some instances of disorder at yesterday’s Dance Revival Concert, which led to a number of youths being ejected from the park by stewards due to their behaviour.

"We are sorry this affected the enjoyment of other concert goers.”

The incidents prompted a response by some of our readers who also blamed teenagers and alcohol for the trouble.

Dan Griffiths claimed his disabled mother-in-law had been forced to leave the concert due to disorder caused by youths.

Responding to the story on social media, Leanne McCormick posted: “It was ridiculous. We had to push the youths out of the way on numerous occasions as they were nearly falling on my eight-year-old daughter. If you said anything you got lots of abuse.”

Hind Abdan posted: “Some of the underage youths spoilt it with the cat and mouse game being played with security staff. Every time they got escorted out for having alcohol or when a fight broke out they would come back in from another gate.”

Sophie Wright added: “It was ridiculous. Five times I witnessed one youth being escorted out.”

At one point DJ act Phats and Small called out for medical attention in the crowd and final headline act Whigfield later pointed out what appeared to be fighting in the crowd – something again witnessed by our readers.

Channelle Lovatt posted: “It comes to something when artists stop their tracks to shout for security because teens, who clearly can’t handle their drink, start fighting.”

The disorder has resulted in the Council confirming they will be “reviewing their admission procedures”.

While priority tickets can currently be purchased to gain early entry, the majority of admissions are free, with revellers also able to take in their own alcohol – a policy which some of our readers felt needs to be changed.

Adrienne Lindsay posted: “Should make it an all ticket holders’ event.”

Michael Baga Ennis posted: “They need to ban people bringing their own drink to the park as it’s like this every year it has been on. Have beer stalls and charge £5 a pint - that will stop them.”

Mark Pinckney added: “For some it’s about quaffing cheap supermarket booze in public. The music is a secondary factor. It’s one of the reasons I stopped going.”

However other readers felt it would be wrong to penalise the majority of concert goers who never cause any trouble.

Paul Fletch posted: “We chose not to go to this one - it was a different type of music which we thought would attract a number of younger teens and we anticipated trouble. We will be there this Sunday.