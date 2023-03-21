Second man arrested following Anderson Street incident in South Shields

A second man has been arrested following an incident in South Shields on Monday, March 20 which saw Anderson Street in the town centre cordoned off.

Northumbria Police were called to the scene at the start of the week at 12.40am on the morning of Monday, March 20 and discovered two men with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police confirmed that one of the injured men, aged 20, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and had injuries ‘consistent with being caused by a bladed article.’

A 32 year old man was later arrested on suspicion of threatening to destroy or damage property of another.

The other injured man remains in hospital in a stable condition and Northumbria Police are not currently treating the situation as a major incident.

Northumbria Police has confirmed both arrested men currently remain in police custody.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "One of the males injured, aged 20, was discharged from hospital and subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

“A second man – aged 32 – was later arrested on suspicion of threatening to destroy or damage property of another.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police either using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 and quoting NP-20230320-0030.”

