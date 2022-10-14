See shocking footage of burnt out and destroyed vehicles after 'suspicious' fires in South Shields streets

Police received a report via Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) of a number of suspicious fires in South Shields shortly before 4am this morning, October 14.

It was reported that three vehicles and a garden were on fire on Osbourne Ave and Milner Street.

The fires were extinguished, and an investigation is now ongoing to establish the cause.

Emergency services were called to reports of 'suspicious' fires this morning.

Shortly before 8am today police received another report that a number of cars had been vandalised with spray paint on Osbourne Ave in South Shields.

As part of their investigation, officers will be in the area speaking with residents and carrying out extra patrols.

Pictures show severe damage to several cars which have been left burnt and vandalised.

Three cars were set alight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website using reference number NP-20221014-0108 for details on the fires and reference number NP-20221014-0183 for information on the vandalism.

Vehicles were left severely damaged.

Cars in South Shields were damaged.

Officers are carrying out door to door enquires.

Some cars were spray painted.