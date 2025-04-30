South Shields care home manager physically and sexually abused vulnerable residents
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
William Malcolm, 61, was found guilty at Newcastle Crown Court last month (March) of committing physical and sexual abuse to vulnerable residents.
Concerns were first raised around Malcolm’s inappropriate conduct in 2022, which began a complex and long-running investigation.
Malcolm, who was also a registered mental health nurse, was in charge of caring for vulnerable and elderly residents in the home - which cannot be named for legal reasons.
Witnesses to Malcolm’s crimes say they saw him use hateful names towards people, swear at them, simulate sex with them and, in some cases, sexually assault them.
Following his arrest, he was charged with a string of offences in November 2023 - with Malcolm, of West Hope Close, in South Shields, denying all charges against him.
A jury unanimously found him guilty of 13 offences – 10 charges of sexual assault, two of ill-treating a person in care and one racially aggravated harassment.
On Wednesday, April 30, Malcolm was back at Newcastle Crown Court where he was sentenced to three years and three months behind bars.
He will also spend the rest of his life on the Sex Offenders’ Register and was given a string of supplementary orders to further protect the public, including multiple restraining orders.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online today
Detective Sergeant Clark Graham, the officer in charge of the case, said: “William Malcolm was duty bound to protect vulnerable people but instead he abused his position.
“That abuse has had long-term destructive effects on his victims and their families – who have only wanted the best and most compassionate care for their loved ones.
“Malcolm’s disgusting acts, including abusing those who can’t always speak up or defend themselves, have rightly earned him a place behind bars.
“While nothing will ever fully undo the pain and suffering this has caused, I hope this acts as a comfort knowing he has been brought to justice.
“I want to praise all the witnesses who came forward to help with this investigation.
“It’s clear he was a cruel and abusive nurse and the bravery to come forward against someone like that should be commended.”
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.