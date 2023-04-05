South Shields dad who caused a man to partially lose his hearing after he kicked and stamped on him is jailed

Adam Pallister followed his victim down the street and launched the brutal assault in January last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim suffered fractures to his facial bones and has since lost partial hearing in his left ear since the attack.

Pallister also appeared in court on Monday, April 3, via video link for a string of other unrelated offences. Prosecutor Andrew Walker, said the violence involved "kicking and stamping on a prone man causing very serious injuries".

Newcastle Crown Court.

The victim's wife also sustained an injury to her foot when she tried to intervene during the attack.

Pallister, of Stanhope Road, South Shields, admitted grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm, part way through his trial.

Judge Edward Bindloss said: "Having presided over the trial it's clear this was not your fight at all.

"There was an argument in a pub. (The complainant) was asked to leave. You were outside and I note you were not drunk.

"There was a fracas between you and (the complainant) caught off camera.

"Both of you came onto camera. You could see (the complainant) punch you and you punched him back.

"You took your watch and jacket off and you followed (the complainant) down the street.

"You put him to the ground and you kicked and stamped on his head."

The victim was rushed to hospital where he spent a "number of days."

The judge added: "There was some provocation, although not anywhere close enough to justify what happened next."

Pallister also pleaded guilty to two counts of public order offences alongside driving whilst banned and without insurance.

Referring to that incident in December 2020, Mr Walker said that his former partner had ended their relationship together a few weeks prior to the incident.

Mr Walker said: "She was at her friend's house in South Shields. Both she and her friend were stood at the door of the property.

"The defendant drove past in his car. He stopped in the street, he opened the driver's window and told her she was a 'f****** joke.'

"She heard the defendant shout 'I'm going to f****** burn your house down. Watch when I see you's in the street."

Mr Walker added that the woman's friend told Pallister to 'f*** off', to which he replied: "If you're big enough to shout your mouth off, you're big enough to get a crack."

Pallister also admitted breaching a previous suspended sentence order imposed in 2020 for dangerous driving.

David Callan, defending, said his client wanted to apologise to the complainants.

Mr Callan added: "He's worked hard since leaving school as a joiner. He's got four children who he sees regularly.

"They are going to miss him while he is in prison.

"He would like to say while he was in custody he has been locked down. He's been in his cell for 23 hours out of 24.

"Prison at the moment is difficult."

Pallister was also banned from driving for a further seven years.