South Shields drunk 'growling like an animal' headbutted police van

John Brennan’s behaviour at the Nook, in South Shields, resulted in his being taken to hospital for treatment by officers.

Once there, serial offender Brennan, 35, of Farding Lake Court, South Shields, threatened violence – and urinated on the floor of a toilet.

It led to his arrest for being drunk and disorderly on Friday, June 10, an allegation he initially denied when he appeared before borough magistrates.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

But after seeking free legal advice from the court’s duty solicitor, he returned minutes later to change his plea to guilty.

The court heard he has 65 previous convictions, 29 for similar drunken offending, and owes over £7,000 in past fines and costs.

Prosecutor Clare Irving said: “Officers were on duty at the Nook at 2.15pm.

“The defendant was offering violence towards those who had contacted the police.

“He’s remonstrating and said he would harm himself. He was asked to calm down and to stop swearing.

“The police noticed he was drunk or under the influence, and there was a strong smell of cannabis.

“Cannabis bush was recovered on him, but the police decided not to charge that.

“He was growling like an animal and had to be placed on the floor. He was shouting and called one woman a ‘horrible cow’.

“He headbutted a police vehicle and raised his fist towards police. He was also headbutting the ground.

“While at the hospital he was still offering violence towards the officers, and he had to be restrained.

“He asked to use the toilet and the cuffs were removed. He urinated on the floor.”

Charlton Carr, defending, said: “There’s no doubt about it that this gentleman is a challenging individual.

“It appears to be one of those things where Mr Brennan, a man who has significant mental health problems, appears to have got himself intoxicated again.

“He was taken to South Tyneside District Hospital where it all went a bit pear-shaped.”