South Shields man avoids prison despite admitting to being in possession of child abuse images

Aidan Maughan, 32, accessed the illegal content on at least three separate occasions dating back to 2014 and 2016.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that the images included children aged from as young as two-months-old.

Michael Bunch, prosecuting, said police attended Maughan's home where they found a number of electronic devices.

Newcastle Crown Court.

A subsequent analysis of a Mac computer showed there had been three category A images, six in category B, and 29 in category C previously stored.

However, the court heard the majority had been made inaccessible by the time they were examined by experts.

Judge Timothy Gittins told Maughan: "You fall to be sentenced for three serious offences.

"You admitted possession of images of each of the three categories.

"These were serious offences following an examination of a number of devices that were seized from you.

"You had been downloading images in March 2014, October 2014, and July 2016, so three separate occasions encompassing a total of 38 images.

"However, only two category B and four category C images were accessible.

The others had been deleted in a way that ordinary computer users would have been unable to access them."

The judge told Maughan that possession of "even a single image is a very serious matter," and the victims have to live the knowledge their abuse had been recorded.

Maughan, of Rowan Drive in South Shields, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of indecent images.

Gavin Doig, defending, told the court it was his submission that the offending could be dealt with by a "high level" community order.

Mr Doig added: "He's of good character. These offences date back some years and there's been no reoffending."

Judge Gittins added: "I take the view that whilst the custody threshold has been crossed, I have to go on to consider whether the most effective way of punishing you and protecting the public, particularly minors, in the future."

The judge imposed an eight-month sentence suspended for two years.

Maughan must also complete 30 rehabilitation days and sign the sex offender's register for ten years.

He was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years.