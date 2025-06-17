A man made contact with his ex over social media within days of being spared jail for stalking her.

On October 1 last year Tyrone Jarvis was given a suspended prison term and a restraining order for stalking the woman between July and August.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim had also taken out a non-molestation order against him last August.

Within days of getting the suspended jail sentence, Jarvis tried to add the woman on Snapchat on October 8 then requested to follow her on Instagram on October 12.

Jarvis, 28, of Osbourne Avenue, South Shields, admitted breach of both the restraining order and the non molestation order.

The court heard Jarvis, who was under the influence of alcohol and struggling with his mental health at the time, said he had not realise social media activity would put him in breach but has since stopped drinking and kept out of trouble.

Mr Recorder Richard Stubbs sentenced Jarvis to a £400 fine for breach of the orders and a £100 fine for breach of the suspended sentence.

Recorder Stubbs said: "She wants to be left alone to get along with her life."

