South Shields paedophile jailed for ten years after he was found guilty of abusing two children
A paedophile who targeted two children has been jailed for ten years.
Paul Vickers denied he carried out sickening attacks on the young victims and claimed one was lying about his ordeal and the other had misinterpreted what happened to him.
After a trial at Newcastle Crown Court in June, Vickers, 39, of Moreland Road, South Shields, was convicted of six offences by a jury.
At the sentence hearing today (Tuesday, October 31), the mothers of the victims provided statements and said the offences have had a devastating impact on the children and their families.
Judge Amanda Rippon said Vickers’ offending has had a “gross impact”.
On top of the ten-year jail term, Vickers must sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for life.
The judge said: “The situation in custody is extremely difficult with overcrowding and there remains a problem with Covid.
“I do take these things into account but here is only one sentence in your case and that is an immediate and significant custodial sentence.”
Jurors convicted Vickers of causing or inciting a child to watch a sexual act, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual activity with a child and three offences of sexual assault of a child.
Steven Reed, defending, said Vickers has no previous convictions and has a history of anxiety and depression.