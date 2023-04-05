South Shields paedophile jailed for three years after he was caught in possession of thousands of child abuse images

Dean Moore, 28, had the illegal content stored on a Samsung phone, which he had tried to exchange for cash in 2020.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that Moore was then found with another set of images in his possession just short of two years later.

Emma Hughes, prosecuting, said the defendant had traded the phone with a local salesperson who worked for a company who "operated similar to a pawnbroker."

Newcastle Crown Court.

However, the court heard that 22 category A images, 44 category B, and three category C were found within the storage system on the device.

Miss Hughes said the police were immediately informed before Moore was arrested and the phone seized.

But the police were contacted again in 2022 by the National Crime Agency who raised suspicion of Moore's online activity.

Miss Hughes said: "The sexual abuse of children was discussed and the username Dean2017 expressed a sexual interest in boys under 13.

"Northumbria Police attended at the home address of the defendant. The defendant was arrested under caution."

A subsequent Samsung Galaxy phone was examined as well as two Mega storage accounts and one Dropbox.

An analysis showed a further 1,760 category A images, 855 in category B, and 1,970 in category C.

There was also an image which depicted an animal.

Moore, of Richardson Road, South Shields, pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images of children.

He also admitted three counts of making indecent images, one count of extreme pornography, and breaching a suspended sentence imposed in 2019 for similar offending.

Judge Robert Spragg jailed him for three years.

Fiona Lamb, mitigating, said Moore had previously worked in a factory which produced car parts.

Ms Lamb added: "He's a relatively young man of 28 years of age and he's never been in custody before.

"I've explained to the defendant that your honour will be looking at immediate custody.

"His mum and dad are both supportive of him. He's pleaded guilty to all offences and is entitled to full credit for the guilty plea."