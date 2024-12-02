South Shields rapist who attacked a sleeping woman is jailed

A rapist who targeted a sleeping woman has been jailed for seven years.

Shay Russell attacked the victim when she dozed off after a night out and it was only the next morning that she realised something might have happened to her.

Prosecutor Anne Richardson told Newcastle Crown Court: "He'd had penetrative intercourse with her while she was asleep.”

The court heard when the woman challenged Russell he apologised.

Miss Richardson said: "He replied saying how very sorry he was and how she had every right to be angry and it was a stupid thing to do. He continued to apologise, saying he didn't know what he was thinking about."

In a victim statement, the woman said the ordeal has had a major impact on her.

Russell, 21, of Bronte Way, South Shields, denied rape but was found guilty by a jury after a trial.

He was jailed for seven years and must sign the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Recorder David Gordon told him: "This offence has had a profound, if not devastating impact on the complainant in this case.

"She was particularly vulnerable due to being asleep, indeed deeply asleep at the time of the offence and she was under the influence of alcohol at the time."

Robin Turton, defending, said Russell has mental health issues, character references and has never been in trouble before.

Mr Turton told the court: "This offence is something of an aberration, borne out of a unique set of circumstances.

"It an aberration that has had profound consequences for the victim and for himself. He will face the stigma of his conviction in almost every facet of his life going forward."