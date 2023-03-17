News you can trust since 1849
South Shields restaurant worker faces ‘substantial’ prison time after he was found of guilty raping two schoolgirls

A kitchen porter who raped two schoolgirls is facing years behind bars.

By Karon Kelly
Published 17th Mar 2023, 06:15 GMT- 1 min read

Duku Miah warned his victims not to tell their parents what he had done and left them traumatised after the shocking attacks.

The 49-year-old restaurant worker, of Wallington Grove, South Shields, denied two charges of rape and three of sexual assault, all relating to a child under 13, but was found guilty by a jury after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Newcastle Crown Court.
Prosecutor Anne Richardson told the court both victims suffered serious psychological harm because of what happened to them.

David Callan, defending, said Miah does not agree with the guilty verdicts but accepts them.

Mr Callan said Miah has a poor grasp of English, is "illiterate in any language" and will struggle in prison.

Judge Stephen Earl adjourned the hearing until April 14 but warned Miah he faces a "substantial custodial sentence".

Miah was remanded in custody in the meantime.

