South Shields stabbing victim needed life-saving surgery after horrific knife attack

Daniel McKeith pulled out the blade after a row about a party that was being held in the flat above in the early hours of April 3.

McKeith has remonstrated with partygoers on South Frederick Street but when the dispute between him and two men turned violent , he brandished a knife and stabbed a third man who had tried to break up the fight.

The injured man suffered a punctured lung and sliced bowel which required emergency life-saving surgery.

Daniel McKeith.

McKeith, 37, had initially denied using knife and claimed he had been attacked by a group of men, but later pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, September 27.

He was jailed for 43 months.

In a statement, the victim said: “I can’t believe this has happened to me – you never think it will happen to you.

“I used to take my daughter swimming but will always be conscious of my scars. What will I tell my daughter? I don’t want to frighten her.

“This wasn’t my fight, I was trying to split it up and ended up nearly killed.”

Detective Constable Melissa Mcleod, who led the investigation, said: “This violent incident has had a profound effect on the victim who is lucky to have survived this appalling attack.

“There is never an acceptable excuse to carry a knife and McKeith could so easily have faced a murder or manslaughter charge. It is sheer luck that he did not kill somebody.

“I would like to thank the victim in this case who has shown admirable bravery throughout, as well as the other witnesses who all played their part in ensuring this dangerous criminal has been brought to justice.

“By carrying a knife, you risk ruining more than one life forever – and we will continue to crackdown on anybody who carries a weapon on the streets of Northumbria. Anyone who does can expect to be dealt with swiftly and robustly.”