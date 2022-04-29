Michelle Nelson, of St Jude’s Terrace, in South Shields, was convicted in her absence of failing to comply with a notice issued under the provision of the Prevention of Damage by Pests Act 1949.

South Tyneside Council took action against the 39-year-old after receiving a report that she had allowed domestic waste to build up in the back yard of her property – with a neighbour also highlighting that her bin was never put out for collection.

A member of the Council’s Environmental Enforcement Team found around 20 black bin bags in the small back yard so a notice was served on Miss Nelson to clear the waste.

However she failed to do so or respond to further attempts to contact her to discuss the issue.

As a result, she was fined £200 by magistrates and ordered to pay costs of £100 plus a victim surcharge of £34.

A spokesman for South Tyneside Council said: “As well as being unsightly, rubbish left lying around poses a public health risk as it can attract vermin. It is the responsibility of residents to control the build up of waste on their properties.