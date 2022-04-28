The lecture, which will be held at Harton School, will be in the form of a conversation with former South Shields MP and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, David Miliband, but will also involve audience participation.

It will be the 18th lecture in a series which started in 2001, and the 12th to be held at Harton School.

David Miliband said: “I am immensely proud that Hillary Clinton has agreed to come to South Shields to deliver the 2022 South Shields Lecture. At a time of national and global instability and challenge, Hillary has a remarkable perspective on the challenges facing the world, and the solutions that are needed to build a more equal, sustainable and secure future.

"Hillary has a lifetime of experience in public life, and it is testimony to her zest for new ideas and open conversation that she is coming to South Shields in June.

"There is nothing like in person dialogue to fire up imagination and commitment, and I am looking forward to an evening that is inspiring as well as instructive. I know Hillary will get a warm North East welcome, and I believe she will repay the warmth with insight and ideas.”

The event will take place on June 3, and will start at 6.30pm.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is coming to South Shields as part of the ‘Politics and Beyond’ lecture. Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Hillary Clinton said: “I know how proud David is of South Shields, so I was delighted to accept his invitation to deliver the 2022 South Shields Lecture. My Great Grandfather lived just down the road from South Shields in Durham, so in some ways I feel I will be coming home.

"The world is facing so many challenges and we need more discussion about how to build a more secure world for our children and grandchildren. I look forward to my discussion with David and the people of South Shields.”

Sir Ken Gibson, Executive Headteacher at Harton Academy, added: “We are absolutely delighted and thrilled at Harton to be able to host David’s annual lecture for the 12th consecutive occasion.

"We couldn’t have wished for a better or more interesting guest than Hillary Clinton, and the local audience will be delighted to hear Secretary Clinton and David in conversation. Tickets will be in incredibly high demand and we fully expect a very packed hall amid huge interest in this special event.”

Hillary Clinton will be in conversation with former South Shields MP David Miliband.

The most recent speakers at the South Shields Lecture have been former England football player Gary Lineker, former Prime Minister Sir John Major, singer Sting, and film Directors Danny Boyle and Sam Mendes.

The free event has been made possible with sponsorship from Colman’s Seafood Temple and Colman’s of Ocean Road, Education Mutual and Durham University.

Tickets are free, but demand will be high so early application is therefore advisable. Tickets are limited to two per a household, priority will be given to those living in the NE33 and NE34 postcodes.