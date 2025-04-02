South Shields woman spat at two police officers and racially abused another

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A foul-mouthed South Tyneside woman who spat in the face of two policemen and fired racist abuse at another has been spared jail.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

June Banks, 44, went from sweet to sour when officers attended a borough address on Monday, September 18, 2023, a court heard.

Banks, of Lumley Avenue, Horsley Hill, unexpectedly fired spittle at both, leading to a restrictive spit hood being applied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in a police van on her way into custody, the drunk offender hurled ‘dehumanising’ racist abuse at a third PC, prosecutor Emily Hunt said.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Banks pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Banks, who has no previous convictions, also admitted racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told her that spitting at police will always lead to a prison term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | National World

And she described her racist words as “absolutely disgraceful language”.

Judge Passfield jailed Banks for a total of 18 weeks but suspended the sentence for 12 months.

Ms Hunt said two of the three officers responded first to a domestic-related incident.

She added: “They attempted to detain the defendant. She spat directly into the face of one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was taken to the ground, and she spat again, into the face of the other officer.

“A spit hood was put on her and she was taken into custody. In the police van, she subjected a third officer to repeated racial abuse.”

In a victim statement, the officer subjected to verbal abuse said the language used by Banks had been ‘dehumanising’.

He also said she had made sexual references about his mum, who had recently died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victims of her spit attacks also made statements, with one saying it was the worst incident he had attended in six years on the force.

He described Banks’ behaviour as “disgraceful” and said he had not been able to fully wash the spit from his face for 40 minutes.

The rookie third PC said Banks had been “vile and disgusting”.

Syed Ahmed, defending, conceded Banks’ behaviour had been “appalling”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ahmed told the judge: “She apologised to the officers when she came to her senses at the police station.

“She was remorseful to the officers. She realised that what she had said was totally out of character.

“On the day in question, there had been an argument with her ex-partner, who she feels had been controlling for a number of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a background with mental health and some understanding that she wants the input of the Probations Service.

“She was under the influence of alcohol. This case clearly crosses the custody threshold. I hope you can suspend.”

Judge Passfield jailed Banks for 18 concurrent weeks for each of the assaults and to eight weeks, also concurrent, for the other offence and suspended.

Sentencing her, Judge Passfield told her: “Spitting at police will always result in a prison sentence, particularly when spit lands in the officer’s face.”

The judge ordered Banks to complete 30 rehabilitation days and undergo six months of mental health treatment and 60 days of alcohol abstinence.

Banks must also pay each officer £150 compensation.