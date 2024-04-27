South Tyneside dad who crashed while three times over the limit given roads ban

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drink driving South Tyneside dad who ploughed into a parked car while three times the limit has been banned from the roads for 28 months.

Carl Roberts, 44, told police when arrested, “What’s all this for? I’ve only crashed my car, there’s only damage to the wheel.”

Roberts, of Thornholme Avenue, Marsden, who is battling mental health and booze woes, had children in his BMW on Sunday, February 18.

Police called to Highfield Road, South Shields, found him sitting calmly on the bonnet, borough magistrates heard.

The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

He gave a roadside breath test of 122mcg of alcohol, against a legal limit of 35mcgs. A later evidential test showed 106mcg.

Prosecutor Olivia Randell said: “A police officer was dispatched after a report of a road traffic collision. He saw the defendant sitting on the bonnet.

“The defendant said that he had collided with a parked car and that he had had a couple of drinks with his dinner.

“He blew 122mcg and was taken into custody and while being searched by officers, he said, “What’s all this for? I’ve only crashed my car, there’s only damage to the wheel.”

“He has two previous convictions from five offences, the most recent was in 2005. The majority of offences appear to have taken place while he was in drink, as did this offence.

“The crown says this offence is aggravated by the fact there is evidence of an unacceptable standard of driving.”

Jobless Roberts pleaded guilty to a charge of drink driving at an earlier hearing.

At his sentencing hearing, Val Bell, defending, said: “He stayed at the scene. His car collided with a parked car. It was minimal damage, and no one was injured.

“He cooperated with the police at the roadside and at the police station. He is not someone who is heavily convicted.

“It’s clear he has issues and could benefit from working with the Probation Service. There are issues with mental health and alcohol at this time.”

Magistrates also sentenced Roberts to a 12-month community order, with up to 10 rehabilitation days and nine-month treatment programmes for mental health and alcohol.