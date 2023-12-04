South Tyneside man banned from seeing his own mum after harassing her for help

A South Tyneside man seeking a helping hand from his mum hassled her to the point she turned to sitting indoors in the dark to make him believe she was out.

She also began parking her car away from her home in Inverness Road, Brockley Whins, to fool Barry Biggs, 35 - and is hoping to move away to avoid him.

Biggs, of Lanark Drive, also Brockley Whins, caused her stress levels to rise by knocking on her door with pleas for assistance on six days consecutively in October.

He did not know he was upsetting her and there was no violent, aggressive or harmful intent, his solicitor told borough magistrates.

But in consistently contacting her, he breached the terms of a restraining order which had allowed him to keep in touch but not to pester or harass.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Biggs was hauled into court for twice breaching the order and pleaded not guilty, but the facts were proven in his absence when he failed to attend his trial.

His sentencing hearing heard his mum had given evidence against him from the witness box but did so more in sorrow than anger.

Sentencing Biggs, magistrates imposed a new restraining order and ordered him to stay away from his mother for a year.

Prosecutor Bushra Begum said the order was put in place after Biggs was convicted of causing criminal damage in August.

Mrs Begum added: “It’s absolutely clear that she didn’t want contact. She provided a statement, and she gave evidence in court.

“On October 16, he knocked on her door and said he had no money for food. He wanted assistance but she couldn’t give it.

“He left but returned at 6.40pm and at 10.50pm, and returned the next day at 2pm. She was on her way back in her car.

“She decided not to park outside but to leave the car some distance away. He wasn’t there but he came back an hour later.

“He turned up on multiple occasions. She didn’t answer the door but sat in darkness so that he would leave.”

In a statement, Biggs’ mum said: “I’m trying to move away so that Barry can’t find me.”

David Forrester, defending, said: “This was a case brought by the witness in sorrow more than anger. She knows he needs help.

“This is all about mental health. These issues are not just happening out of nowhere. He has no anger towards his mum.

“He was perhaps over-reaching to her when she couldn’t help him. The good news is that there’s been no further breach of the restraining order.”

Magistrates sentenced Biggs to a 12-month community order, with 15 rehabilitation days, and ordered him to pay his mum £100 compensation.

They imposed a one-year restraining order, with terms not to contact or attempt to contact her or attend Inverness Road.

The order is backed by a GPS monitored tag to support the street exclusion.