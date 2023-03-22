South Tyneside man banned from the roads after being over the legal drink-drive limit from the night before
A South Tyneside scaffolder was caught drink driving after a lovers’ tiff caused him to head for home the morning after the night before.
Daniel Hume, 22, got into his Vauxhall Corsa and set off for Rodin Avenue, Whiteleas, after a row with his girlfriend on Sunday, January 15.
But he was pulled over on Wrekenton Row, Wrekenton, Gateshead, by police investigating another matter, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.
Hume was arrested after giving a positive roadside breath test and two evidential checks at a police station proved he was over the limit.
The new dad is starting a 16-month roads’ ban after pleading guilty to drink driving and driving without a licence.
Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “Officers were tasked with locating a red Vauxhall Corsa because of an incident that had occurred.
“When they stopped the defendant driving, they had illuminated their emergency lights. He pulled over.
“He was intoxicated, there was a smell of alcohol coming from him. He gave a positive roadside breath test.
“His licence had been revoked due to him getting six penalty points in the first year of his licence. He is a man of previous good character.”
David Forrester, defending, said Hume was unaware his licence had been revoked and was otherwise fully insured to drive.
He added: “It was the morning after situation. There’s quite a lot going on in his life. His girlfriend had just had a baby in December.
“He had been out the night before this offence. He had an argument with his girlfriend and was driving home.
“He was driving home after the night before. He’s a pleasant young man and is absolutely aware of the dangers of driving while disqualified.
“He is regretful about what has happened. He’s doing quite well and is supporting his partner and child.”
Magistrates also fined Hume £500 and he was told that he must pay a £200 victim surcharge and £85 court costs, at a rate of £150 a month.
They offered him a place on a drink-driver rehabilitation course, which reduces a ban by a quarter on completion.