South Tyneside man who attacked his girlfriend told he has ‘one last chance’ before he is jailed

Magistrates in South Tyneside told Alan Richardson, 36, of Canterbury Street, Chichester, South Shields, he has “one last chance” to mend his ways or the “next step is imprisonment”.

Richardson, who has 28 previous convictions, punched the woman and grabbed her hair, causing her to tumble to the ground, after she refused to go to his home.

He then warned a Good Samaritan who intervened on Wednesday, August 17, he would damage his car and the windows of his home.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

The criminal has now been ordered to stay away from the woman for three years under the terms of a restraining order and to attend a nine-month drug rehabilitation course.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur told the court: “He had been in a relationship with the complainant for 12 years, but they had broken up for two-and-a-half years, due to domestic violence.

“The defendant has asked to meet her at her address, but she said it had to be in a public place, Birchington Avenue.

“When she arrived, she said it was pointless, but he said, ‘Get in my house’. He said he would ‘smash her’ if she wouldn’t go to his house.

“She describes being punched and having her hair grabbed, causing her to fall to the ground.

“A witness got involved, he saw part of the incident, he saw the defendant standing over the woman. He called the police.

“The defendant shouted towards him, ‘Is that your car? I’m coming back to smash that one up first. You better watch your windows’.”

In a victim statement, the man threatened by Richardson said he feared for his young son’s safety if his windows were put in.

Richardson pleaded guilty to assault by beating and threatening to damage or destroy property.

Chris Wilson, defending, said: “The road to recovery is not always a smooth one.

“Unfortunately, against a background of anxiety, depression and paranoia, the symptom he elicits is anger.

“On the day in question, there had been an exchange of words between the defendant and the victim, she said a number of unpleasant things. The situation escalated.

“He was suffering with his mental health at the time. He wishes to address the issues he has but, unfortunately, there’s no quick fix.

“He knows what he has to do but just can’t get over the line. He realises this is the last olive branch that can be extended to him to address the problems he has.

“The offences were not prolonged and there were no significant injuries.”

Magistrates also sentenced Richardson to a 36-month community order, with 50 rehabilitation days and completion of the Building Better Relationships programme.

He must pay his female victim £100 compensation, and there was a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.