News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
1 hour ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
3 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
3 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
4 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
4 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

South Tyneside man who attacked his girlfriend told he has ‘one last chance’ before he is jailed

A serial offending man of anger who attacked his girlfriend in a South Tyneside street has been warned he is walking a tightrope between liberty and loss of freedom.

By Gareth Crickmer
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:54 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 10:54 GMT

Magistrates in South Tyneside told Alan Richardson, 36, of Canterbury Street, Chichester, South Shields, he has “one last chance” to mend his ways or the “next step is imprisonment”.

Richardson, who has 28 previous convictions, punched the woman and grabbed her hair, causing her to tumble to the ground, after she refused to go to his home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He then warned a Good Samaritan who intervened on Wednesday, August 17, he would damage his car and the windows of his home.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
Most Popular

The criminal has now been ordered to stay away from the woman for three years under the terms of a restraining order and to attend a nine-month drug rehabilitation course.

Read More
Shields Gazette newsletters: How to sign up for the Gazette's FREE emails to get...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur told the court: “He had been in a relationship with the complainant for 12 years, but they had broken up for two-and-a-half years, due to domestic violence.

“The defendant has asked to meet her at her address, but she said it had to be in a public place, Birchington Avenue.

“When she arrived, she said it was pointless, but he said, ‘Get in my house’. He said he would ‘smash her’ if she wouldn’t go to his house.

“She describes being punched and having her hair grabbed, causing her to fall to the ground.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A witness got involved, he saw part of the incident, he saw the defendant standing over the woman. He called the police.

“The defendant shouted towards him, ‘Is that your car? I’m coming back to smash that one up first. You better watch your windows’.”

The woman suffered grazes and bleeding to a leg, and grazes to an elbow, it was said.

In a victim statement, the man threatened by Richardson said he feared for his young son’s safety if his windows were put in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richardson pleaded guilty to assault by beating and threatening to damage or destroy property.

Chris Wilson, defending, said: “The road to recovery is not always a smooth one.

“Unfortunately, against a background of anxiety, depression and paranoia, the symptom he elicits is anger.

“On the day in question, there had been an exchange of words between the defendant and the victim, she said a number of unpleasant things. The situation escalated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He was suffering with his mental health at the time. He wishes to address the issues he has but, unfortunately, there’s no quick fix.

“He knows what he has to do but just can’t get over the line. He realises this is the last olive branch that can be extended to him to address the problems he has.

“The offences were not prolonged and there were no significant injuries.”

Magistrates also sentenced Richardson to a 36-month community order, with 50 rehabilitation days and completion of the Building Better Relationships programme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He must pay his female victim £100 compensation, and there was a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.