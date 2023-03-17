News you can trust since 1849
South Tyneside man faces jail after being caught with child and animal pornography when police raided his Jarrow home

A South Tyneside man caught in possession of sickening child and animal pornography faces up to three years behind bars.

By Gareth Crickmer
Published 17th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 2 min read

John McLean, 62, was found with a vile stash on electronic devices when police raided his home in Auckland Terrace, Jarrow.

Forensic examination revealed one image of a child at the most serious category A level, magistrates heard.

Also located were two images at category B and 22 images and 12 videos at category C, prosecutor Paul Anderson said.

But he revealed the most damning discovery was 36 images and 168 videos of bestiality, which the court charge sheet indicates were of a man having sex with a dog.

McLean pleaded guilty to three charges of making an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child.

He also admitted possession of an extreme pornographic image or images portraying an act of intercourse or oral sex with a dead or alive animal.

Magistrates placed him on the sex offenders register and granted him unconditional bail ahead of sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on April 11.

The length of time he will be on the register will be determined at sentencing.

Mr Anderson said: “The police activated a warrant at his home in Auckland Terrace in July 2020.

“They seized a number of devices, and images were recovered of children and extreme pornography.

“Significantly in terms of where you place this in terms of sentencing, there were 36 images and 168 videos of extreme pornography, bestiality.

“You’re looking at up to three years for the last set of offences. I would suggest the appropriate venue is crown court.”

McLean’s offences were committed between July 2006 and July 2020.

