Jean Pierre Parracho was given a 21-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, for two counts of being concerned in supplying the class A drug.

Parracho, 24, of Prendwick Court in Hebburn, was dealt with in July but details have now been released after four more defendants were sentenced.

He was one of a group targeted as part of a push to tackle the illicit drug trade in Newcastle City Centre between June and December 2018.

Cannabis, MDMA and cocaine

Officers monitored the men as they worked across drugs hotspots and observed them selling cannabis, MDMA and cocaine.

Parracho was among the first to be taken into custody, alongside fellow defendants Joshua Kanda and Laykan Aremu.

Officers were then able to piece together telecoms evidence showing a clear pattern of offending and implicating others.

Jean Pierre Parracho

Associates Donovan Sibanda and Adoniyas Michaels were then arrested with five others.

Two of those implicated have denied their involvement and are due to stand trial in the new year.

However the rest were subsequently convicted and last week, the final four were jailed, bringing the overall total to 15 years and eight months behind bars.

‘No apologies’

Superintendent Jamie Pitt of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a great result for us and for our communities, who are sick of having to put up with the knock-on effects of organised crime.

“This operation was set up to ensure that those responsible for illegal supply were caught, monitored and put before the courts. And, after a long and complex investigation, we have done just that.

“I hope these convictions and jail terms show our communities we are serious about putting a dent into the criminal networks involved in illicit drug supply as part of Operation Sentinel, and we will make no apologies for continuing to seize and destroy their substances, taking illegal cash out of circulation and putting offenders before the courts.

“I’d urge our communities to keep working with us and report suspicious activity and share information about drug supply so we can continue to tackle it.”

Donovan Sibanda, 25, of Westbourne Avenue Newcastle was jailed for three years and four months for three counts of supplying cocaine on December 9.

Appearing with him was Nelson Ndlovi, 27, of Raby Way, Newcastle, who was jailed for two years and nine months for three counts of supplying a Class cocaine and possession with intent to supply.

Adoniyas Michaels, 26, of Studdon Walk, Newcastle was jailed for three years and two months for two counts of supplying cocaine and one count of supplying MDMA.

And Sandro Mendonca, 26, of no fixed abode, was given a 21 months jail term suspended for 12 months for supplying cocaine.

Others sentenced previously as well as Parracho were:

Michael Ojeikere, 24, of Gainsborough Grove, Newcastle, jailed for two years in July for two counts of supplying cocaine;

Laykan Farouk Aremu, 26, of Fourstones Close in Kenton, jailed for four years and five months in October for four counts of supplying cocaine;

Joshua Kanda, 28, of Grosvenor Road, Jesmond, issued with a community order for two months in May last year;

