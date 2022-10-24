Speeding, no insurance and drug driving – the latest South Tyneside court cases
The following cases from the South Tyneside area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:
Karen Lesley Wandless, 48, of Orwell Close, South Shields, was fined £220 with three penalty points for speeding.
Matthew Beadle, 33, c/o Hogarth Road, South Shields, was fined £115 with six penalty points for speeding.
James Ryan Foggon, 22, of Kingswood Close, Boldon Colliery, who denied driving with an excess amount of a controlled drug in his blood but was convicted, was fined £150 and banned from driving for a year.
Harris John Finlay, 28, of Oxford Street, South Shields, was fined £106 with three penalty points for inconsiderate driving.
Edmilson Jose Da Costa, 53, of Copley Avenue, South Shields, was fiend £120 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.
Beatrice Strathmore, 64, of Collingwood Street, South Shields, was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months for using a vehicle without insurance.
John Emil Fada, 28, of Black Road. Hebburn, was fined £323 and banned from driving for a year for using a vehicle without insurance.